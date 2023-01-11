Woodward police said a silver alert remains active for Carroll “Lenny” Eagan, 67, of Woodward, who has been missing since Dec. 9, 2022.
Det. Lt. Darren Navratil said the department has not received any new information on Mr. Eagan.
“We have searched three areas in Woodward based on phone pings with no luck,” Navratil said. “His phone has since stopped pinging. The last activity on his bank account was three days prior to his being reported missing.
“He has not been in contact with his family. There is still a silver alert in effect.”
Eagan, 67 was last seen on the night of Dec. 9.
If anyone has seen Eagan or had contact with him, call the Woodward Police Department at 580-254-8518.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.