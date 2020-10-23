Woodward County Commissioners’ last meeting of the month will be Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the basement of the courthouse.
The board will consider approval of covid items to be submitted to the CARES Act group from EMS and other entities.
Commissioners will consider a resolution authorizing the county clerk to establish and maintain a Mutual Fire Department donation fund.
An application for permit for public service pipeline crossing will be considered from Northwestern Electric Cooperative for overhead electricity line in District 1 Section 28 T23N R19W.
The board will consider a transfer of appropriations for Learn Not Burn part time help of $585 into the fire fighters' part time help due to part time help being taken out of the wrong account.
In addition to regular business, an appointment of requisition and receiving agents for District 2 will be considered.
Commission meetings are held each Monday.
