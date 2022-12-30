The Woodward County Commissioners will meet Tuesday in the Civil Defense Room at the Courthouse. The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
A relatively short agenda includes several resolutions.
One involves reorganizing and selecting a chair and vice chair for 2023. Another is setting the filing period for the Woodward County Fair Board from Jan. 23-27 with election for all board positions on Feb. 7.
Commissioners will also discuss extending the burn ban to Jan. 9 and a resolution declaring surplus a Craftco Patching Machine in District 3 (to be sold at CED #8 Auction)
A batch of purchase orders, weekly update on grants and approval of 4-week payroll are also on the agenda.
They will also look over three bids received for six-month bid grading county roads as needed. The bids were opened on Dec. 27 and tabled.
