Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda for their weekly meeting on Monday. The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
Tabulation of six month county wide bids that were opened Dec. 9 will be considered for emulsion, limestone chips and contract hauling.
Commissioners will consider two certificates of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority in District 3. One is for A & L Products on the SW fourth of Section 15 T23N R22W. The other is for ARC Organic LLC in SE/SW/SE of Section 18 T22N R20W.
A resolution for disposing of equipment for a 2002 Ford F450 grass rig for the Woodward County Fire Department will be considered.
The board will consider resolutions to designate official board members to the Northwestern Oklahoma Solid Waste Disposal Authority for 2020.
One potential designee is Roger Arnold.
In addition to regular business, sealed bids will be opened for six month grader blades and bolts for countywide use.
