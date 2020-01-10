Woodward County Commission board will meet Monday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. for their regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse.
The board will consider a resolution for determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for December.
The county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for December will also be considered.
Commissioners will consider participation in the Circuit Engineering Districts auction on March 13 and 14.
The December monthly report of the county treasurer will be considered.
The board will consider appointments of requisition and receiving agents for the Woodward County Health Department.
In addition to regular business, sealed six month bids will be opened for county wide tires and track hoe services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.