Woodward County Commission has a short agenda for meeting Tuesday at 10 a.m.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider action on the Oklahoma Mineral Owner Registry and tabulation of a six-month county wide tire bid.
Roberta Chance is on the agenda representing the Daughters of the Revolution to ask permission to rededicate a plaque located on the courthouse lawn.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of equipment for the Sheriff’s office. A watch Guard in-car camera system and Whelen rear light for a Tahoe are to be junked. A resolution for declaration of surplus for a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV to be sold at auction will be considered.
