Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda for their regularly scheduled meeting Monday. The meeting will again be held in the Civil Defense Room in the basement of the courthouse with limited attendance.
The meeting will be live streamed on Ready Woodward Facebook page. It begins at 10 a.m.
After initial business, the board will consider any possible amendments to the security of the Woodward County Courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
Commissioners will consider work on private property to repair a water drainage problem and stop erosion of a county road in District 2 at SW ¼ of SE ¼ Section 25 T20N R21W.
In addition to regular business, a report on asphalt millings hauled off of Ron Hohweiler’s property off of Highway 15 for District 3 will be considered.
