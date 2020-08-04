This could be a big, and fun, weekend for local shoppers.
In addition to the annual sales tax weekend, visitors to Main Street can have a little fun and donate to charity with the organization's First Friday "Baskin Bash."
Beginning 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 through midnight Sunday, Aug. 9 sales of eligible clothing and shoes are exempt from sales tax. For the whole weekend, retailers will not be collecting state, city, county or local municipality sales taxes on qualified items priced less than $100. Retailers are required to participate.
Accessories or special clothing or footwear designed for athletic activity or protective use are not exempt, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission
On Friday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street will be holding a party.
Folks are invited to dress up as Joe Exotic or Carol Baskin for the "Baskin Bash" to win prizes.
Also, you can purchase a Tiger Burger with proceeds benefiting the Hope Center and create a critter through the Critter Caravan with funds going to benefit Circle of Care. Tiger Blood sno cones will also be available and a few local businesses will be open late for shopping.
Community organizations are also invited to come set up and spread the word about their fall calendars
Events happen at the Main Street office, 1102 Main St.
