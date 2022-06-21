A Woodward man accused of shooting another man in the early morning hours last Friday made his initial court appearance on Tuesday.
Online records show Dawson Jacob Fullbright, 22, appeared in Woodward County District Court before Associate District Judge Erin Kirksey, who set his bond at $250,000. As of Tuesday night, court records did not indicate he had bonded out.
A preliminary hearing conference has been set for 9:30 a.m. on July 19.
Fullbright is charged with two felonies stemming from the shooting. He was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and assault with intent to commit a felony.
Woodward Police Capt. Darren Navratil said a 21-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car Friday morning in the 1100 block of 6th Street. The victim was taken by mediflight to an Oklahoma City hospital where he is expected to recover, Navratil added.
The case number is CF-83
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.