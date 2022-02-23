The Woodward County Sheriff's office said they have one suspect in custody after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at the KlickTrip Convenience Store in Fort Supply.
Lt. Tim Polk with the sheriff's office said the robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Polk said there were no injuries in the robbery. He also said the investigation is ongoing and he could not release any other details at this time.
The suspect's name was not released as of Wednesday evening.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.