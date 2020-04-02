In an effort to practice social distancing and hygiene during this difficult time, Northwest Domestic Crisis Services are in need of a few items for their shelters.
1. Hand Sanitizer
2. Disposable Gloves
3. Masks (30 hand made or 100 disposable)
4. Toilet Paper
5. Paper Towels
“Those are our five big needs right now. And they're all about sanitizing,” Executive Director Paul Fockler said. “All of our services are still available. We’re open, we’re just not in our office.”
Monetary donations are also helpful. For drop-off or delivery options, call 580-256-1215 in Woodward or 580-938-5178 in Shattuck.
