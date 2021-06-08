Shaun Barnett will officially assume the position of the new city manager of the City of Woodward upon current City Manager Alan Riffel’s retirement on Sept. 5th 2021, the city commissioners decided Monday evening after an executive session at City Hall.
Life-long Woodward resident, Barnett has been with the City of Woodward for 22 years. Within the last 15 years, he has served as E-911 Director, Communications and Planning Director and for the past five years as Assistant City Manager.
Barnett also has an extensive background in law enforcement. He served in the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 10 years.
Barnett is a graduate of Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He is past president of the Oklahoma Association of Public Communications Officers.
Barnett is currently serving as a board member of the City Manager’s Association of Oklahoma. He is a member of Kiwanis and a designated sponsor for the Woodward High School Key Club.
Riffel said Barnett’s appointment is a superb selection.
“Shaun has demonstrated a standard of excellence in every task he has been assigned,” Riffel said. “With his leadership style and experience in this arena, the transition will be seamless.”
Tom Fisher and Sandi Liles were both sworn for new terms as city commissioners.
The board appointed Steve Bogdahn as new mayor and Tom Fisher as mayor pro-tem.
No comments were made during the public hearing concerning the city budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 or rezoning.
Commissioners approved tracts in Section 1-22-21 .2089 AC and Section 1-22-21 .47 AC of Edgewood Addition to allow installation and use of a cremation unit in an existing garage for the cremation of human remains.
The board also approved the budget. Bogdahn said the commission has read and extensively gone over the budget prior to it’s approval.
Facilities use agreements with Worldwide Checkered Flag Promotions LLC, NWOJR Rodeo Association and Woodward County Event Center were approved.
The board approved a contract for economic development services with the Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
Commissioners approved a contract for economic, industrial and community development services with Woodward Industrial Foundation.
A contract for professional services with Woodward Main Street Program was approved.
The board approved interlocal governmental agreements with the Woodward County Board of Commissioners relative to housing inmates at the Woodward County Jail, community service sentencing program and the street improvement and maintenance program.
An agreement with Wall Engineering LLC relative to engineering services for the Economic Development Administration was approved for project number 08-79-05367.
Commissioners approved several amendments to ordinances raising fees for solid waste, wastewater and water. The increase is due to landfill, electricity and all associated costs going up, according to Bogdahn.
According to Riffel, there is no profit being made with these increases. The city will still be dipping into reserves.
The board also approved a $7 increase for municipal court defendants confined to jail, which is an increase from Woodward County.
The board approved a bid from Cobalt Construction, Inc. for waterline replacement on 13th and Elm. According to Riffel, the amount of $171,350 is not inflated at all. Cobalt was the only bidder to submit a satisfactory bid.
A land lease was approved on approximately 1.36 acres in Section 31 T23N R20W. Woodward County leases the land behind the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds for $1 a year.
Commissioners approved fiscal year 2021/2022 collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 187.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.