The Shattuck Indians dispatched Dewar 62-28 in the Class B state quarterfinals at Indian Field Friday.
Shattuck will face Davenport in the semifinals next Friday at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. Davenport defeated Pioneer 54-0.
In Class C, Waynoka outscored Tipton 46-14 in the second half for a 72-48 decision in the semifinals at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Waynoka will face Pond Creek-Hunter, a 48-8 winner over Timberlake, in the championship game next Friday at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva.
Against Dewar, Shattuck took a 20-0 lead and never trailed.
Jadyn Frazier scored three touchdowns and Brendan Girton two as the Indians rolled to a 36-8 halftime lead. The Indians continued to pull away in the second half as John Bay scored a pair of touchdowns and Samuel Long and Chance Godfrey one each.
Waynoka trailed Tipton 34-26 at halftime, but dominated the second half, getting four turnovers and several long touchdown plays. Waynoka scored two touchdowns with its defense - a fumble return and interception. Casen Olson scored four touchdowns and Tabor Budy three for the Railroaders.
Scoreboard
Class 5A
Bishop McGuinness 48, Tulsa Kelley 22; Carl Albert 24, Piedmont 0
Class 4A
Weatherford 16, Tuttle 7; Poteau 7, Wagoner 3
Class 3A
Lincoln Christian 33, Heritage Hall 6; Plainview 55, Verdigris 13
Class 2A
Kingston 14, Sperry 7; Beggs 60, Lindsay 7; Metro Christian 55, Washington 13; Vian 45, Adair 0
Class A
Cashion 28, Barnsdall 6; Pawnee 64, Mangum 7; Rejoice Christian 47, Thomas 28; Ringling 28, Pawhuska 12
Class B
Cherokee 50, Canadian 48 (overtime); Davenport 54, Pioneer 0; Regent Prep 46, Alex 14; Shattuck 62, Dewar 28
Class C
Pond Creek-Hunter 48, Timberlake 8; Waynoka 72, Tipton 48
