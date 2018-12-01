Shattuck and Regent Prep will meet for the Class B state football championship on Thursday at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City.
Kickoff is 6 p.m.
The game was originally on Friday, but the OSSAA moved championship games up a day due to the potential for a winter storm on Friday.
Shattuck, 13-0 and defending state champions, advanced by hammering Davenport 54-30 in the semifinals.
The Indians sprinted to a 30-0 halftime lead and the teams basically traded touchdowns in the second half.
Gatlin Goodson ran for three touchdowns and passed for another. He also intercepted a pair of passes. Samuel Long scored two touchdowns and Jaydn Frazier and Brendan Girton had one each.
Shattuck's defense forced four turnovers, three in the decisive first half.
Regent Prep, 14-0, beat Wetumka 69-22 in the semifinals. This will mark Regent Prep's first trip to the finals.
Two other championships will be decided on Friday.
In Class 2A, Beggs takes on Sperry at Owasso and in Class A, Christian Heritage faces Tonkawa at Stillwater High School. Tonkawa defeated Fairview 28-13 in the semifinals.
Six champions have already been crowned this year.
They are:
6A-1
Broken Arrow 28, Jenks 20
6A-2
Bixby 34, Stillwater 13
5A
Carl Albert 17, Ardmore 10
Class 4A
Tuttle 35, Bethany 28
Class 3A
Heritage Hall 50, Sulphur 14
Class C
Tipton 50, Southwest Covenant 34
