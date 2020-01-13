A pair of threepeats highlighted the final day of the 21st Oil Center Classic at Boomer Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Shattuck's girls and Leedey's boys each claimed their third tournament championship in a row.
Shattuck, which survived an overtime game with Balko in the semifinals, pulled away in the fourth period to defeat Leedey 54-43. The Leedey edged Shattuck 54-48 in a game that was close most of the way.
Tegan Jones and Jena Bay combined for 36 points as Shattuck improved to 9-0. Karlee Danielson had 14 for Leedey and Catelyn Brewster scored 13.
Shattuck led 38-32 after three periods then opened the gap in the final eight minutes.
There was little separation in the boys final. Leedey led by three at the half but Shattuck took the lead on two occasions in the fourth period.
Key three-pointers by Ty Goss and Ayden Page gave Leedey a 48-41 working margin late in the game and the Bison put things away at the free throw line. Leedey is 16-0 this year.
Goss and Page each had 16 points and David Garcia scored 13.
Shattuck got 21 points from Ros Latta and Samuel Long added 10.
In third place games, Balko's girls downed Forgan 46-29 and Mooreland's boys beat Waynoka 63-57.
Balko's boys won the consolation title over Forgan 65-45 and Turpin was the girls consolation winner, 43-38 over Laverne.
In the early games, Mooreland's girls beat Waynoka 47-24 and Laverne's boys routed Turpin 63-39.
*****
At the Wheat Capital Classic on Saturday, the Woodward Boomers split a pair of games.
Woodward won the girls consolation championship, holding off Perry 48-46. The boys lost to Fairview 59-58.
Game summaries
Girls
Woodward 48, Perry 46
Pfeifer 14, Long 8, Price 8, Porter 6, Floyd 5, Gartrell 3, Rowley 2, Nelson 2
Boys
Fairview 59, Woodward 58
Woodward - McClung 14, Cope 11, Key 10, Semmel 10, Cheap 9, Chavez 4
*****
The Boomers make their first home appearance of the second semester tonight as they battle Elk City.
Game time at Boomer Fieldhouse is 6:30 p.m. for the girls with the boys game at approximately 8 p.m.
Woodward's girls will be looking for a sweep of the season series as they edged Elk City 35-34 in overtime. Elk City was winless going into the Hub City Tournament over the weekend but reached the championship game of that event, losing in the finals to Lawton Eisenhower.
On the boys side the Boomers will try to even the season series. Elk City won the first contest 73-66 on their home floor. Elk City is 4-6 after losing two of three games in the Hub City Tournament. The Elks have lost five of their last six games.
The area schedule features a 270 Conference doubleheader in Leedey as the Bison host Vici. All four teams are ranked in the top 10 of their class.
Leedey's boys are 16-0 and Vici is 13-1. For the girls, Vici is the unbeaten team at 14-0 and Leedey is 12-4.
Other area matchups have Laverne at Arnett, Mooreland at Buffalo, Seiling at Cashion, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Sharon-Mutual, Shattuck at Forgan, Waynoka at Okeene, Rolla, Kan. at Balko, Beaver at Turpin, Texhoma at Tyrone and Fairview at Canton.
On the college front, Northwestern Oklahoma State University has a pair of games this week.
On Thursday, the Ranger men and women travel to Weatherford for their rivalry contest against Southwestern.
Then on Saturday, the Ranger teams are hope to face Oklahoma Baptist University.
Southwestern will also be home on Saturday to take on Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.