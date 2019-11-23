football graphic

SHATTUCK - The top-ranked Indians advanced to the state football quarterfinals with a 40-26 win over Burns Flat-Dill City on Friday.

Shattuck, 11-0, will host Dewar, a 72-27 winner over Summit Christian next Friday. The Indians are looking for a third consecutive Class B state championship.

The second round matchup was a test for the Indians as they led just 24-20 going into the fourth period before opening up a solid margin.

Shattuck took a 24-12 halftime lead on two touchdown runs by John Bay and a pass from Bay to Samuel Long.

The Indians scored first on a long run by Bay in the first quarter. Bay threw to Jaydn Frazier for the conversion. Later in the quarter, a pass from Bay to Frazier set up Bay's four-yard touchdown run. Colton Hughes added the conversion for a 16-0 lead.

Burns Flat answered with an 80-yard drive capped by Luke Schneberger's five-yard touchdown. The conversion failed.

After a Shattuck turnover, Schneberger scored on a 10-yard run to make it 16-12 with under 30 seconds left in the half.

That turned out to be plenty of time for the Indians as they scored with 11 seconds left on a pass from Bay to Long. The conversion made it 24-12.

Burns Flat opened the second half scoring on a pass from Schneberger to Anthony Wheeler. Schneberger's run made it 24-20.

Burns Flat had a first down inside the Indian 10 on its next possession, but Shattuck's defense forced a turnover on downs.

Hughes intercepted a pass on the next possession, leading to a touchdown pass from Bay to Frazier. The conversion made it 32-20 with around eight minutes left in the game.

A scoring pass from Bay to Frazier followed by the conversion stretched the Indian lead to 40-20.

Burns Flat scored on the last play of the game for the 40-26 final.

Laverne saw its season end in the second round with a 44-30 loss at Alex.

The host Longhorns scored a pair of first-half touchdowns to go up 16-0 at the break.

The teams traded touchdowns most of the second half.

Laverne got within 36-30 in the fourth quarter before Alex scored to put the game away.

Cherokee in Class B advanced to the quarterfinals with a 52-6 rout of Snyder. Pioneer also advanced by defeating Waurika 38-8.

In Class C, Waynoka rallied past Dustin-Graham 28-14 to reach the semifinals.

The Rails will play Tipton next week for a spot in the championship game. Tipton defeated Sasakwa 76-42 on Friday. Pond Creek-Hunter and Timberlake are in the other semifinal. Pond Creek-Hunter beat Covington-Douglas 48-0 and Timberlake downed Southwest Covenant 40-26.

In Class A, Thomas won a wild 47-45 game over Minco while Texhoma fell to unbeaten Cashion 45-6.

In Class 5A, two teams from Woodward’s district will meet in one of the semifinals.

Carl Albert advanced with a 38-7 victory over McAlester and Piedmont crushed Coweta 62-21. Piedmont handed Carl Albert its only loss earlier this year.

Bixby and Stillwater won easily to move into the Class 6A-2 championship game. Both won easily as Bixby beat Del City 47-19 and Stillwater blasted Choctaw 62-12.

*****

Other scores

Class 6A-1

Jenks 48, Moore 20

Class 5A

Tulsa Kelley 28, Noble 7

McGuinness 42, Tulsa Edison 41

Class 4A

Poteau 40, Cache 7

Tuttle 14, Broken Bow 13

Weatherford 53, Sallisaw 33

Class 3A

Heritage Hall 34, Stigler 9

Lincoln Christian 55, Kingfisher 14

Plainview 58, Checotah 34

Verdigris 42, Perkins 28

Class 2A

Adair 32, Jones 27

Beggs 27, Chisholm 8

Washington 17, Holland Hall 14

Class A

Mangum 28, Dibble 6

Pawnee 44, Wayne 21

Ringling 27, Frederick 0.

