SHATTUCK - The top-ranked Indians advanced to the state football quarterfinals with a 40-26 win over Burns Flat-Dill City on Friday.
Shattuck, 11-0, will host Dewar, a 72-27 winner over Summit Christian next Friday. The Indians are looking for a third consecutive Class B state championship.
The second round matchup was a test for the Indians as they led just 24-20 going into the fourth period before opening up a solid margin.
Shattuck took a 24-12 halftime lead on two touchdown runs by John Bay and a pass from Bay to Samuel Long.
The Indians scored first on a long run by Bay in the first quarter. Bay threw to Jaydn Frazier for the conversion. Later in the quarter, a pass from Bay to Frazier set up Bay's four-yard touchdown run. Colton Hughes added the conversion for a 16-0 lead.
Burns Flat answered with an 80-yard drive capped by Luke Schneberger's five-yard touchdown. The conversion failed.
After a Shattuck turnover, Schneberger scored on a 10-yard run to make it 16-12 with under 30 seconds left in the half.
That turned out to be plenty of time for the Indians as they scored with 11 seconds left on a pass from Bay to Long. The conversion made it 24-12.
Burns Flat opened the second half scoring on a pass from Schneberger to Anthony Wheeler. Schneberger's run made it 24-20.
Burns Flat had a first down inside the Indian 10 on its next possession, but Shattuck's defense forced a turnover on downs.
Hughes intercepted a pass on the next possession, leading to a touchdown pass from Bay to Frazier. The conversion made it 32-20 with around eight minutes left in the game.
A scoring pass from Bay to Frazier followed by the conversion stretched the Indian lead to 40-20.
Burns Flat scored on the last play of the game for the 40-26 final.
Laverne saw its season end in the second round with a 44-30 loss at Alex.
The host Longhorns scored a pair of first-half touchdowns to go up 16-0 at the break.
The teams traded touchdowns most of the second half.
Laverne got within 36-30 in the fourth quarter before Alex scored to put the game away.
Cherokee in Class B advanced to the quarterfinals with a 52-6 rout of Snyder. Pioneer also advanced by defeating Waurika 38-8.
In Class C, Waynoka rallied past Dustin-Graham 28-14 to reach the semifinals.
The Rails will play Tipton next week for a spot in the championship game. Tipton defeated Sasakwa 76-42 on Friday. Pond Creek-Hunter and Timberlake are in the other semifinal. Pond Creek-Hunter beat Covington-Douglas 48-0 and Timberlake downed Southwest Covenant 40-26.
In Class A, Thomas won a wild 47-45 game over Minco while Texhoma fell to unbeaten Cashion 45-6.
In Class 5A, two teams from Woodward’s district will meet in one of the semifinals.
Carl Albert advanced with a 38-7 victory over McAlester and Piedmont crushed Coweta 62-21. Piedmont handed Carl Albert its only loss earlier this year.
Bixby and Stillwater won easily to move into the Class 6A-2 championship game. Both won easily as Bixby beat Del City 47-19 and Stillwater blasted Choctaw 62-12.
*****
Other scores
Class 6A-1
Jenks 48, Moore 20
Class 5A
Tulsa Kelley 28, Noble 7
McGuinness 42, Tulsa Edison 41
Class 4A
Poteau 40, Cache 7
Tuttle 14, Broken Bow 13
Weatherford 53, Sallisaw 33
Class 3A
Heritage Hall 34, Stigler 9
Lincoln Christian 55, Kingfisher 14
Plainview 58, Checotah 34
Verdigris 42, Perkins 28
Class 2A
Adair 32, Jones 27
Beggs 27, Chisholm 8
Washington 17, Holland Hall 14
Class A
Mangum 28, Dibble 6
Pawnee 44, Wayne 21
Ringling 27, Frederick 0.
