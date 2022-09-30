The Sharon-Mutual Trojans evened their district record at 1-1 with a 34-12 road win over DCLA on Thursday.
Hunter Dennis tossed a pair of touchdown passes and Hutch Baggett and Blayze Clem ran for scores to pace Sharon-Mutual.
Clem’s 12-yard touchdown run gave the Trojans a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. In the second period Dennis hit Dakota Walker for a 66-yard scoring play to make it 12-0. Walker caught 5 passes for 105 yards on the night.
Sharon-Mutual went up 18-0 early in the fourth period on a touchdown pass from Dennis to Blaze Clem for 11 yards.
DCLA responded on its next possession as freshman quarterback Dawson Scott got loose for a 65-yard touchdown run. Scott provided most of the offense for DCLA with 189 yards passing and 98 rushing.
Baggett’s 20-yard run gave the Trojans a 26-6 lead. Scott got an 8-yard touchdown for DCLA before Walker closed the scoring with a 75-yard kickoff return for the final score.
Baggett and Kaden Spray had two-point conversions for the Trojans.
Sharon-Mutual’s secondary came up with six interceptions, four by Walker. Kaden Spray and Clem also had picks. The Trojans also had a fumble recovery.
Sharon-Mutual improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the district. DCLA is 0-4.
Sharon-Mutual will host Tyrone on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.