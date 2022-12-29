A Sharon man was hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident south of Woodward on Thursday morning.
Thompson Slade McAllister, 19, was taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the patrol report, McAllister was going north on county road NS 201 at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle, struck a pole and rolled five times.
McAllister was wearing his seat belt. He was pinned in the car for 30 minutes before being freed by the Woodward Fire Department, the OHP said.
The accident happened just after 9 a.m., three miles south of Woodward.
Trooper Tanner Bozarth investigated the accident. Also responding to the scene were Woodward Fire and EMS, Sharon Fire and the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office.
