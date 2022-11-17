The Share the Warmth Coat Drive still has time for you to donate scarfs, hats, gloves and gently used coats. Donation locations are City of Woodward, Woodward Chamber of Commerce, Woodward News and BancCentral.
“Share the Warmth Coat Drive is more than just a charity event, it could mean survival to some. We need to support those in our community who need assistance with basic winter coats to stay warm whether you’re a homeless person or a kid walking to school,” said Darren Cottom, VP and Branch Manager of BancCentral.
Locations will stop collecting donations on Monday Nov. 28. Coats and winterwear will be distributed Friday Dec. 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old “City Hall” Lobby off of 8th Street. Parking at 1219 8th St. will also be available.
Later that evening is the Woodward Main Street Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. and the Deck the Hall Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:45 p.m. at the new city hall on Main Street.
