If you have any new or clean, gently warn winter wear that is unneeded, a month-long coat drive in the community is starting on Sept. 18
The Share the Warmth coat drive will run from Sept. 18 through Oct. 18, organizers said.
Donation boxes for coats, gloves, hats, socks, scarves and other winter clothes will be set up at the City of Woodward, the Woodward Chamber of Commerce, Woodward News and BancCentral.
Donations are needed for men, women and children in all sizes.
All donations will go to help those in need.
The winter wear will be distributed on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pioneer Room, 128 9th St. Parking is available along Texas Avenue and you will enter the Pioneer Room through the lobby off 9th Street.
If you have questions, contact Kim Lawrence (254-8512), C. J. Montgomery (256-7411), Sheila Gay (256-2200) or Darren Cottom (256-5523)
