Severe storms caused power outages in several area counties on Saturday night and quite a bit of damage in the town of Laverne.
Harper County Emergency Management reported in a Facebook post that there was damage to the roof of a community building, some power lines down in Laverne, damage to a school building and possible damage to Parkview Pointe assisted living center.
Tree, roof and vehicle damage was also reported by emergency management.
No injuries were reported.
Power was also out in Laverne and in other communities for part of the night and into Sunday due to extensive damage to power poles and transmission structures.
Repairs are underway on damaged power lines and some generators are being sent to Laverne for use in critical areas.
Officials said the west side of Laverne appeared to receive the most damage.
