Several trials are scheduled in Woodward County District Court over the next six months on a number of alleged sexual offenses.
District Attorney Christopher M. Boring is especially concerned about cases involving children.
“These are difficult cases, but extremely important.” Boring said. “We are going to aggressively seek to protect our children, and remove those who want to hurt our children from our communities.”
According to District Attorney’s office numbers, 2016 saw 60 counts of some sort of sex crimes filed in District 26. There were 73 counts filed in 2017 in 64 filed in 2018. A rise was seen last year as 2019 saw 110 counts filed. So far in 2020, their office has seen 57 cases filed.
Some of these cases have already been completed with pleas, including some defendants accepting amended charges and deferred sentences.
Partially because of COVID-19, the judicial system is behind. District Judge Justin Eilers has stated several times since March in both the courtroom and County Commissioners meetings that due process must be served.
“Due Process is one of the most important and basic foundations of our legal system,” Associate District Judge Erin N. Kirksey explained. “It ensures that all people are guaranteed a fair, speedy and impartial way to resolve any legal dispute, whether criminal or civil."
Boring’s office has a simple philosophy, “It shouldn’t hurt to be a child.”
Boring has an investigator and staff dedicated to protecting children in this district.
“We have made it a mission to get out into the schools throughout this district and speak to kids and talk to them about dangers on the Internet and at home,” Boring shared. “We continue to provide education to students and adults about the issues in this district.”
This year’s health concerns have affected the outreach to children in the area, according to Boring.
“We had several programs canceled due to the outbreak,” Boring explained. “But we plan on getting back into the schools and getting our message out to students.”
So far there are nine jury trials set within the next six months, not including the one that wrapped up last week.
The first case was scheduled for Sept. 30 but was recently continued until a future date. Sixty-year-old Martin James Wiseman was charged with rape, sodomy and lewd or indecent acts to a child on Feb. 1, 2019 and possession of child pornography on July 8, 2019.
Also coming up:
Kody Lynn Compton, 28, was charged with rape, causing a minor to participate in a drug related crime and engaging in child prostitution on April 18, 2016. His trial is set for Oct. 19.
On October 22, Nicholas Gary Liddell, 23, is set to stand trial for rape. He was charged Feb. 25, 2019.
Trial is set Nov. 12 for 22-year-old Michael Paul McKeighan Jr. He was charged on May 7, 2019 for three counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Jared Mark Lanham, 35, was charged with rape June 20, 2018 and is scheduled to stand trial Nov. 16.
Brian Scott Bower, 47, is set for trial Dec. 14. He was charged April 3, 2018 with child sexual abuse.
Trial is set for Steven Don Ventris, 49, on Jan. 4, 2021 for three counts of child sexual abuse filed on Sep. 9, 2019.
On Nov. 4, 2019, Alan Scott Digman, 50, and Elizabeth Anne Ricketts, 40, were both charged with sexual abuse, exploitation and child neglect. Digman’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021 and Ricketts’ trial is set for March 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.