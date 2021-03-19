Woodward County Commissioners will hold discussion with Joe D. Hall Contractor Chris Richardson and ACCO Appraisal Investigator John Hotaling regarding needed repairs in the west courtroom and court offices during their meeting Monday morning.
The agenda set for 10 a.m. in the courthouse also includes consideration of three certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority in District 3. One is for 43718 Ventures, LLC 270 Industrial Park South Lot 24, one acre. Another is for Liugy LLC in Section 3 T22N R22W on 38.85 acres. The last is for Advanced Cultivations LLC 270 Industrial Park North Lot 65.
The board will consider a resolution for disposing of a panasonic fax machine for the County Clerk’s office.
Commissioners will consider appointment of receiving agents for the Court Clerk.
The County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for Sheriff’s forfeiture will be considered, along with regular business.
