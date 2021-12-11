Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds is getting busy as the year wraps up, and not just with reindeer.
A Youth Led Expo Swine Jackpot will be Saturday, Dec. 18 starting at 10 a.m. Cards are due at 8:30 a.m. The judge is Scott Smith. For more information, contact Makale Hamil 580-374-2730 or Clay Hamil 815-584-6708.
The Arnett Masonic Lodge Swine will be Sunday, Dec. 19. Cards are due at 9 a.m. with the show starting at 10 a.m. The $25 entry fees are cash only. Gilts and barrows show together and no boars are allowed. For more information, contact Sage Vincent at 806-676-8783.
The New Year National Lamb and Goat Show is December 29th through January 1st. Entries for this show are closed, but it promises to be an interesting one for locals to get out and see, according to Bailey Rae Kafka, General Manager of the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
“If you appreciate good livestock, this will be some of the best,” Kafka said. “ There are 760 animals pre entered from 245 different exhibitors.”
This show is created by You Gotta Believe (YGP) Livestock Camps, a faith-based, family focused camp with a mission to create champions and change lives, according to Livestock Judging Coach Chastin Leggett.
“It is my greatest joy to see my campers succeed and mentor my counselors,” Leggett said. “I have judged livestock shows at the state and national level giving me a unique perspective on what my campers need to know to impress even the most critical judges.”
Not only focused on generating winners, YGP is dedicated to building agricultural leaders of tomorrow through showmanship improvement, character strengthening, livestock selection, evaluation and more, according to Leggett.
With a goal to instill teamwork and citizenship, this is an opportunity for youth to show their sheep and goats while increasing their passion and commitment.
For more information about YGP, contact Chastin Leggett at 620-762-2226 of email chastinleggett@gmail.com.
