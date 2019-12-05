Tis the season of giving and the Oklahoma Blood Institute wants you to consider giving blood during the holiday season.
“The simple, yet selfless, act of donating blood this holiday season will give patients in local hospitals a chance to spend precious time with their families,” said OBI President and CEO John Armitage, M.D.
There are a number of blood drives happening in our area over the next week:
Dec. 9 - Mooreland United Methodist Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 9 - Providence Place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 12 - Deep Water Chemicals from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 12 - Great Plains National Bank from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 13 - Omni Media Group from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 13 - Walmart from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Donors will receive a free, limited edition, long-sleeved holiday-themed t-shirt.
For more information visit obi.org.
