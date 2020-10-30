Woodward County Commissioners first meeting in November has several items under consideration Monday. The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
The board will consider a resolution authorizing the County Clerk to establish and maintain a Woodward County Sheriff canine donation fund.
A transfer of appropriation of $40,000 from general use tax fund into the jail use tax fund will be considered.
Commissioners will consider an application for permit for public service pipeline crossing from OK Rental for a 3 inch waterline in District 3, Sections 4, 5, 6 and 9 T22N R20W.
Another permit for public service pipeline crossing from Targa Pipeline Mid-Continent WestOk LLC for a natural gas pipeline in District 1 Sections 22 and 23 T21N R17W.
The board will consider a resolution for disposing of a Quasar TV with built in VCR and Apollo Eclipse ultra overhead projector located in the basement of the courthouse.
A single audit requirement notification form from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Grants Division will be considered. Expenditures of less than $750,000 during the fiscal year are not subject to the single audit requirements.
In addition to regular business, the board will also consider covid items to be submitted to the CARES Act group, possible security amendments and hear county officers reports.
*****
Woodward’s City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday on Main Street.
A miniscule agenda is on tap for the commissioners. In fact, there are no action items outside of the consent agenda, which includes the appointment of Michelle Murry to the Convention and Visitors Committee.
