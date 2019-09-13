The Board of Woodward County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider a materials request program for reimbursement from CED. The $75,000 is to be divided equally between all three districts.
Sarah Clyden with Rural Water District 2 will address commissioners regarding payment on an OEDA grant for infrastructure improvements. A transfer of appropriations within the general election board funds will be considered.
Commissioners will consider action upon a resolution authorizing and approving the Trustees of the Woodward County Public Facilities Authority (WCPFA) to give them authority to follow through with the re-issuance of sales tax revenue bonds for the Woodward County Fairgrounds project. At its meeting Tuesday evening, the public facilities authority approved an amendment to Resolution R-19-77 authorizing them to cash in nontaxable bonds and issue taxable bonds.
According to Woodward County District 1 Commissioner Troy White, this is basically refinancing the note at a lower interest rate. Depending on market conditions, this is what financial advisors are suggesting.
The commissioners will be rescinding a transfer for jail sales tax and use tax made at last week’s meeting. The board will consider instead for funds to be moved directly into the use tax account beginning in September.
County Treasurer Kim Bowers will address the commission regarding case number CV-2019-37. According to the agenda, the Board of Woodward County Commissioners and Woodward County Clerk will consider a district court disclaimer of any right title, interest of property West 20 feet of lot 8, all of lot 9, and east 15 feet of lot 10 in block 31 of Highland Park Addition to the City of Woodward.
Resolution R-19-79 will be considered, selecting Circuit Engineering District 8, Alva as the engineer responsible for county bridge inspections, as approved by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners face a brief agenda Monday evening.
The board will vote on a consent docket containing a few routine items such as a facilities use agreement with Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association and another with Bare Pines, LLC.
Following the consent docket, the board will take action on an application for use of avenues, streets, alleys, and public ways.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will also complete a short agenda containing a consent docket, followed by a resolution relative to the emergency purchase of a replacement chlorinator for the north well field.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
Note: Staff writer Sarah Nishimuta contributed to this report
