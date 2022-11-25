With the Christmas Holiday quickly approaching, Woodward has some events to help get you in the spirit of the holiday.
The Lighted Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is a partnership with Woodward Main Street, Woodward Arts Theater and Woodward Tourism that began in 2019. Parade participants are encouraged to light their floats and get creative with our theme. “Our theme this year is Sweet Candy Christmas. Omni Financial Group is our sponsor. Please register all floats by November 28th to ensure placement, said Woodward Main Street Director Sarah Eckhardt.” To register email mainstdirector@gmail.com.
Speaking of the theme of Sweet Candy, Woodward Main Street is also having their first cash promotion retail event. One lucky shopper will win $1,000 for shopping at a retailer Friend of Main Street. The event is sponsored by Stock Exchange Bank and Modern Appliance.
“Someone will win big for shopping locally this holiday season. All Friends of Main Street are listed on our website www.woodwardmainstreet.com. Please keep your ticket and follow us on Facebook to find out the winning number. The drawing will be held on December 7th at noon on Facebook,” Eckhardt said.
Woodward Main Street and Masonic Lodge will also be celebrating their second year event that supports the local toy drive. Brunch with Santa which is a come and go event that begins at 9 am on Dec.10th.
“Plates of sausage and pancakes are $6.00. Pictures with Santa are by donation. All funds raised goes directly to Woodward County Toy Give Away,” Eckhardt said.
The Woodward County Event Center has been hosting Cookies with Santa since 2018. This year it is on Dec. 13th from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.
“This event is completely free to the public and will include Christmas crafts, pictures with Santa, live Reindeer, cookie decorating along with a toy give away, thanks to Langston’s Plumbing,” said Woodward County Event Center General Manager, Bailey Kafka.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.