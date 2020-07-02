Staff reports
Three people who were inmates at William S. Key Correctional Center were charged Tuesday with having contraband in their possession, according to district court records.
Jesse Grisby, Zachary Millard and Jesse T. Johnson are all facing three felony counts and one misdemeanor stemming from an incident that happened in November of 2019.
They were charged with felony possession of contraband - weapon by an inmate; felony possession of contraband - marijuana by an inmate; felony possession of a cell phone in a penal institution and a misdemeanor of possession of contraband - tobacco in a penal institution.
The weapons the inmates are accused of possessing were knives, according to court records.
Bench warrants were issued for Grisby, Millard and Johnson with a $10,000 bond.
Case numbers are CF-153, CF-154 and CF-156.
Cases were filed on June 30.
Also, another person was charged on June 30 with a conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution, in this case W. S. Key, on or about Nov. 24, 2019. Jimmie Pigg was charged in District Court and a bench warrant of $10,000 was issued, according to court records. His case number is CF-155.
