aster Weekend will be a bit more active and social this year than it was last with several community Easter Egg Hunts and a few sunrise services.
The Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at the Major County Historical Society on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Laverne’s community Easter Egg hunt is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, starting at the High School football field.
Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt is on Sunday at the Harper County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m.
Moreland United Methodist Church will be hosting the Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Moreland City Park on Saturday at 2 p.m. Participants will have a chance to visit with the Easter Bunny, enjoy cookies and drinks, receive an Easter gift and hunt for a prize egg. Easter sunrise service will begin at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday with breakfast at 9:30 and Easter service at 11 a.m.
The First United Methodist Church of Woodward will have an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on Sunday at Crystal Beach Lake near the mini-golf.
Faith United Methodist Church in Woodward will celebrate Sunday morning with a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on the church front lawn, a potluck breakfast following and Easter morning worship at 10 a.m.
Saint Peter's Catholic Church will conclude Holy Week with Holy Saturday Easter Vigil in Woodward at 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday services will be 8 a.m. in Mooreland, 8:30 a.m. in Shattuck, 9:45 a.m. in Buffalo, 10:30 a.m. in Woodward, 11:30 a.m. in Laverne, 1 p.m. at Woodward in Spanish and 3 p.m. at Woodward in Spanish.
Woodward’s First Christian Church will have a youth Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday with a breakfast sunrise service at 8 a.m. and the worship service at 10:45 a.m.
