It’s been quiet at the Capitol for the past month, so there has not been much for me to report. This week, however, I was privileged to take part in ceremonial bill signings for three pieces of legislation I authored this year.
Bills are typically signed into law by the governor shortly after their passage, but each interim the governor is gracious to allow lawmakers to bring constituents to the Capitol for ceremonial signings. Those invited usually either were involved in the drafting of the legislation or will benefit from it.
One of the bills signed this week was my House Bill 1962, which will allow teens as young as 14 years old who live or work on a family farm to be eligible for a driving permit to go directly to or from home, work or school. I had a number of young people from my district come to celebrate the signing of this bill. It was great to see their excitement. This will really help our agriculture families.
Other bills signed this week were my House Bill 1965 and 1966. The first allows electric, telecommunications, and broadband providers to utilize existing electrical utility easements to provide or expand access to broadband services. This will speed our efforts to get high-speed internet to households and businesses in rural areas throughout the state and at less cost. The second bill allows commercial pesticide sprayers to spray their own yards without additional licensing requirements, no-nonsense legislation that removes an unnecessary government restriction.
The Legislature, meanwhile, remains in special session as we continue to consider veto overrides on two bills that deal with tribal compacts on tobacco tax and motor vehicle tags. These compacts are set to expire at the end of the year. The bills would push the expiration to the end of 2024. The governor has said he wants to re-negotiate all compacts with the tribes to ensure all Oklahomans are benefitting from the arrangements that allow the tribes to collect revenues off gaming, certain products and other services in the state. I believe he’s right.
The House voted to override one of the bills and was awaiting action from the Senate on the other. The Senate came back into special session July 24 and overrode the House bill, making it law despite the governor’s veto. They also overrode the veto of their Senate measure. The House will now have to decide whether to return July 31 to take further action on the Senate bill and conclude the special session.
I am opposed to overriding the governor’s vetoes. I believe if we extend the compacts now, it will be easier to extend them later, and I believe they should be re-negotiated as they are outdated. We’ll see what prevails over the coming weeks.
As always, if I can help in any way, please do not hesitate to contact me. You may reach me by email at carl.newton@okhouse.gov, or phone me at 405-557-7339. God Bless you and the State of Oklahoma.
Carl Newton, a Republican, serves District 58 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties and parts of Garfield and Woodward counties.
