Woodward is idle on homecoming night due to Western Heights not playing fall sports this year, but there are several interesting area games on tap for week four of the high school football season.
The Boomers will go ahead with homecoming activities including a pep rally at Boomer Stadium followed by a homecoming parade down Main Street at 3:30 p.m., then the ceremony at 6:30 p.m. with the high school classes playing flag football to cap off the evening.
The area schedule tonight includes Buffalo at Sharon-Mutual, Pioneer at Laverne, Mooreland at Thomas, Cherokee at Seiling, Waurika at Shattuck, Waynoka at Beaver.
All games at 7 p.m.
Buffalo is ranked in the top five in Class C and will bring a high-powered offense and stingy defense to Jack Braud Field in Mutual.
The Bison have outscored three opponents by a 114-26 margin that includes shutouts over Balko-Forgan and Turpin.
Sharon-Mutual is 0-2 and coming off a 20-14 loss to Okeene.
It will be the C-1 opener for both teams.
Also in C-1, Waynoka travels to Beaver. The Rails are 3-0 and beat Ringwood last week. Beaver is off to an 0-3 start allowing almost 48 points a game. The Dusters have scored just six points all season.
Other C-1 games have Tyrone at Boise City and Corn Bible Academy at Geary.
District A-1 action also starts this week with Mooreland traveling to Thomas.
The Bearcats are 0-2 so far and were plagued by turnovers in a 42-26 loss at Woodland last week.
Thomas is 1-1 with the loss coming to Cashion last week. The Terriers, though, are still ranked in the top 10.
Other A-1 games have unbeaten Sayre at Fairview, unbeaten Texhoma at Burns Flat-Dill City and Merritt at Hooker.
Class B is still in the non-district stage.
Top-ranked Shattuck looks to go 4-0 against a Waurika team that is 1-1. The Indians are coming off an impressive 64-26 win over Cherokee last week. Waurika beat Wilson a week ago.
Laverne has its home opener and the Tigers are looking for win number two of the season. Pioneer is 3-1. Both teams have lost to Cherokee this year.
Seiling takes a two-game winning streak into its matchup with Cherokee. The Wildcats have scored 40 or more points in each win. Cherokee is 2-1 and looking to bounce back from the loss at Shattuck.
The Canton Tigers travel to Ringwood looking for a 4-0 start to the season. Ringwood has lost three straight to start the year.
Balko-Forgan has won three straight since an opening night loss to Buffalo and hosts a Hollis team capable of putting points on the board in bunches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.