Homecoming at Northwestern Oklahoma State University is Nov. 3-5 with several activities planned.
This year’s theme is “Together We Ride.” Up-to-date information on all things Homecoming may be found at www.nwosu.edu/homecoming including registration forms for a number of the events taking place.
Event planners continue to accept entries in the float competition for the Nov. 5 parade in downtown Alva that will begin at 10 a.m.
Entry forms and float sketches must be submitted no later than Nov. 2 by noon. Questions may be directed to float chairman Shannon Leaper at seleaper@nwosu.edu.
Bands wishing to march in Saturday’s parade and/or participate in the 3:45 p.m. massed band during pre-game of the Ranger football game should contact Dr. Michael Black, assistant professor of music and director of bands, at mcblack@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8191.
First-place winners in each class in the parade will receive a $150 award and second place will receive a $100 award. Each overall winner in each category will receive a $50 award, such as outstanding drumline. In addition, each band participating in the parade will receive a donation of $75 to help defray expenses.
Registration is needed by Nov. 2 from anyone wishing to play in the Alumni Band, directed this year by former Northwestern band drum major (2016-2018) Madison Hofen, who graduated from Northwestern in 2019 with a bachelor of music in vocal performance. Hofen played trumpet and sometimes baritone when needed with the Ranger band for four years. She also served as the president of the Northwestern Choral Leadership team (2016-2019) and won homecoming queen in 2018. Rehearsal will begin at 2 p.m. in the band room on the third floor of Ryerson Hall.
Alumni members of Northwestern’s baseball team will come together for an alumni baseball game at Myers Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public, and a free hot dog meal will be provided.
Pre-registration for the annual Ranger Run, which is a 5K race or one-mile fun run that begins at 8 a.m. on Alva’s downtown square in front of the Rialto Theater, currently is underway as well. Fees for the events are $20 per person, and race-day registration will be $5 more. Pre-registration also can be completed in person at the J.R. Holder Wellness Center. Official Homecoming t-shirts are given to each paid entry.
The “Rally ‘Round the Ranger” Homecoming pep rally will take place at noon at the Ranger statue on Nov. 4. Everyone is welcome to attend the event, and free pizza will be served afterward.
The Miss Cinderella events for high school senior girls will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. with the talent show, and the pageant portion set for Friday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m., both in Herod Hall Auditorium.
Most of Saturday morning’s events are in downtown Alva. At 8 a.m. the Ranger Run will take place, followed by the Alumni Tent opening with free donuts and coffee.
Leading the parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. in downtown Alva will be the parade marshal Dr. Mike Knedler, a former Northwestern band director. Knedler retired from Northwestern in June 2015 after 32 years (1983-2015) as a Ranger. Knedler also served as Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, and before leaving Northwestern, he led the School of Arts and Sciences.
The football game with Arkansas Tech University is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Ranger Field on Nov. 5.
During halftime of the game will be the annual crowning of Ranger Royalty for Ranger King and Queen. Freshman Queen will be announced during the Ranger Royalty Banquet and recognized during halftime.
A full calendar of events, plus other Homecoming information may be found at www.nwosu.edu/homecoming.
