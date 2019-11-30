Presentation of 25-year service awards is among the items on the Woodward City Commission slate for Monday’s regular meeting.
Commissioners meet at 7 p.m. in the chambers on Main Street.
Also scheduled is a presentation from Ben Smith regarding some mandatory property address changes.
Otherwise, commissioners will approve a short consent agenda including declaring some property items as surplus and appointing Shaun Barnett to the Woodward County E-911 board.
Commissioners will also take action on the agreement for professional services between the city, municipal authority and Accurate Environmental Services.
Then, the municipal authority will also consider a change order on the Oak Avenue Stormwater Detention Pond. They will also consider a request from VFW Post 1335 to waive utility fees.
This will be the next to last meeting of the year for the city commission. The final meeting of 2019 will be on Dec. 16.
A reminder for anyone interested in running for a spot on various school boards.
The filing period for school board offices and High Plains Technology Center office starts on Monday and runs through Wednesday at the Woodward County Courthouse.
Candidates can file at the election board office.
Office No. 5 is up this year in Woodward, Fort Supply, Sharon-Mutual and Mooreland and at High Plains, seat No. 3 is the office open for filing.
