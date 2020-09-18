The September distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from July business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from July 16th to 31st and estimated sales from August 1st to August 15th.
The disbursement of $162,189,663 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $197,559 from the $161,992,104 distributed to the cities and towns in September last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $25,125,602.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $26,568,411 sales tax disbursement and a $4,322,050 use tax disbursement.
City Sept. 2020 Sept. 2019
Alva $289,864.51 $326,744.65
Arnett $13,417.85 $27,367.82
Beaver $32,171.09 $35,031.26
Buffalo $25,441.43 $20,403.09
Camargo $1,590.54 $3,832.79
Canton $25,615.92 $43,797.85
Cherokee $56,354.41 $54,203.97
Fairview $120,725.94 $114,973.97
Fargo $3,450.25 $5,640.62
Forgan $2,897.29 $2,348.63
Fort Supply $3,702.37 $2,608.28
Freedom $1,243.95 $2,980.90
Gage $3,934.77 $4,682.75
Laverne $33,252.93 $29,486.34
Leedey $8,557.28 $11,995.99
Mooreland $41,043.17 $30,153.44
Seiling $72,255.66 $88,726.40
Shattuck $58,529.97 $68,438.51
Taloga $3,698.77 $10,522.62
Vici $23,025.46 $18,609.71
Waynoka $27,618.02 $52,476.89
Woodward $943,583.11 $1,075,587.99
County Sept. 2020 Sept. 2019
Beaver $147,974.42 $60,648.50
Dewey $149,873.18 $283,838.44
Ellis $78,817.39 $242,201.17
Harper $46,953.04 $41,067.45
Major $121,884.68 $125,512.30
Woods $48,380.04 $83,386.86
Woodward $264,418.27 $308,504.77
