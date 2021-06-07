By Kathryn Fanning
Senior Center Director
We are excited to be able to get back to a more normal time at the Senior Center.
We are continuing to have our dining room open and serving lunches at 11:30 a.m. and we are still doing drive through at noon. Meals are $4. We are always glad to take new patrons in need of a home delivered meal. We also need volunteers to help deliver the meals.
Home delivery meals are ready for the volunteer drivers to pick up and deliver at 10:30 a.m. (9:30 on Fridays). Each of the 5 home delivery routes have about 17 meals to be delivered and it takes about an hour.
During the summer several of our regular drivers take vacations so even if you want to just be a substitute driver that would be great! Might be a good opportunity for college students’ home for the summer.
We have the same daily schedule that we started in April. Listed below.
Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Advanced line dancing
Monday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Tai Chi
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. - Bingo
Wednesday and Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Beginning line dancing
Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. - Chair exercising
Tuesday, noon to 4 p.m. - Bridge or canasta or pitch
Pool daily from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., exercise equipment daily when open.
We are most excited about our Homemade Ice Cream and Dance Social. It is scheduled for Wednesday June 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The ice cream will be made and provided by the High Plains Diesel Mechanic Program. The music will be provided by Soulow Entertainment. The Woodward FFA will be helping serve.
Anyone age 55+ is welcome to join us as we celebrate summer and getting to socialize again!
The center is located at 1420 Downs and our phone number is 254-8566 if you need to reserve a meal, have questions or need to visit with our insurance counselor Brigetta Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.