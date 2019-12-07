By Kathryn Fanning
Director of the Senior Citizen Center
Seasons Greetings from the Woodward Senior Center. We are excited for the Holiday Season. We have several fun and different things planned.
Wednesday was our first Tai Chi class. It will be every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. It is something that most seniors can benefit from. It helps clear the mind and is a tremendous help with balance and preventing falls.
Rhonda DeVor is the instructor and does a great job working with everyone individually as well as the group. We encourage folks to come for lunch then stay for the class. Today we had 21 participate in Tai chi. Come join the group and prevent your next fall.
We have also started a beginners line dancing class that meets on Thursdays at 10 a.m. The advanced line dancers come on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and always welcome new faces to their group.
For some holiday fun we have our open house Monday, Dec. 9 starting at 9 a.m. with hot cider. The pre-k students from the Early Childhood Center will come at 10:15 a.m. to entertain. At 10:30 a.m. we will have cake and punch to help Roberta Routh and Lora Garrett celebrate their 90 plus birthdays.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11 we will be hosting the free spirit singers at 9 a.m. as they present their holiday program for us.
We are excited to announce that Purcy Walker will be our entertainment for the Birthday dinner Dec. 19. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. and Purcy will begin the entertainment at 7 p.m. We also will have holiday goodie bags for all those in attendance at the birthday dinner.
The first 90 days have passed for the Woodward Senior Nutrition Program (WSNP). Business has been good. We serve an average of 50 seniors daily in the dinning room and we have 56 with room for more on our home delivery routes.
We are having a cinnamon roll fundraiser to help with the program expenses. We will be taking orders for cinnamon rolls through Dec. 16. The kitchen staff will make the rolls on Dec. 17 and 18. These are the rolls they serve for lunch and all will testify that they are wonderful.
Orders can be picked up Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Wednesday , Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon or Thursday, Dec. 19 at the birthday dinner.
You can order the cinnamon rolls by calling 254-8566. The cost is $18 for a dozen or $2 a piece. We are fortunate to have the Woodward Masonic Lodge partner with us on this fundraiser.
The Senior Center will be closed December 24 and 25.
