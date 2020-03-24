Hope is not a strategy.” - U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK)
Lankford hosted a telephone town hall Monday afternoon to discuss and answer questions regarding COVID-19, and bills passed by the Senate to address the outbreak.
The senator encouraged Oklahomans to rally during the uncertain times and do what Oklahomans do best.
“I do encourage us as neighbors and as nonprofits, churches, and communities, find ways to help each other out,” Lankford said. “This is a prime moment for Oklahomans to be like Oklahomans and to do what we can to be able to help out in as many ways as we can…
“The best safety net is not a federal government program coming from a thousand miles away. It’s a neighbor taking care of a neighbor, it’s somebody calling somebody and saying ‘Hey, I know you’ve been at the house by yourself and you’re going stir crazy. Can I just talk to you?’ It’s somebody calling somebody who’s afraid and saying, can I pray for you – That’s neighbors taking care of neighbors.”
He took some time to explain a stimulus package that would provide families with some financial relief in the form of $1,200 if passed. Originally, both parties were working together to get this bill passed quickly and get aid to those who need it most.
“We thought we were going to vote on that proposal this weekend,” Lankford said. “Things bogged down in the negotiation on the last minute. We’re fairly uncertain on why they suddenly bogged down, but in the last 24 hours there’s a whole list of new demands that have come out from our Democratic colleagues.”
The bill currently sits in the Senate as negotiations continue on what should be included. Lankford insists that the bill should pass only containing legislation regarding COVID-19 relief. He said there is some disagreement about what should be included as Democrats try to push other legislation through the bill.
“We’re trying to get this bill passed today and not add a bunch of things,” Lankford said. “And quite frankly, a lot of things are not related at all to COVID-19. They’re totally different.”
Lankford hopes the issues are resolved quickly so aid can be dispatched to the American people.
“So the first part is dealing with health, second part is the individual check, and the third part is unemployment insurance,” Lankford explained. “The fourth part on it deals with small businesses.”
Lankford took several questions as Oklahomans called in regarding how COVID-19 works, how hospitals will receive the supplies they need, and when he thinks the virus will slow down.
The Senator made a point to dispel the rumor that the National Guard is being deployed to enforce martial law. He stated that martial law is not something anyone wants and is not being put into effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.