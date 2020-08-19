OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, has been elected chair of the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee of the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC). The SLC is a nonpartisan organization serving as the premier public policy forum for legislators from 15 southern states.
Murdock, a farmer and rancher, chairs the Oklahoma Senate Committee on Agriculture and Wildlife. He said he was honored to be elected to lead the SLC Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.
“Agriculture is a critical part of our economy and our nation’s food supply. I look forward to working with my fellow legislators from the SLC to strengthen agriculture and our rural communities, especially as we deal with the impact of COVID-19.”
As chair of the SLC’s Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, Murdock will guide the committee’s policy focus and shape its meeting programming. He will also serve as an exofficio member of the SLC executive committee.
Recent policy and program issues addressed by the committee include federal assistance to farms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, implications of recent trade agreements for the American farm, access to mental health care in rural communities, and the agricultural impact of Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Murdock will preside during the SLC Annual Meeting marking the organization’s 75th anniversary in Nashville, Tennessee in July 2021.
For more information, email Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov.
