Coltyn Semmel of Woodward signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to play basketball at Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell.
Semmel played four years for the Boomers, ending his career with 1,019 points. He averaged a team-leading 17.5 points a game as a senior.
Semmel was a two-time Western Conference All-Star selection and as a senior was selected to All-Tournament teams at the Wheat Capital Classic and Jones Kiwanis Club Tournament. He was also a Class 4A All-Star by class selection.
Other honors include selection to the Classic Bowl and winner of the Erick Tiscareno Award at Woodward High School.
