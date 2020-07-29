The 35th Seiling Open Rodeo will kick off a three-day run on Thursday.
Rodeo action is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Slack is held after the rodeo performance on Thursday.
The schedule includes the full range of rodeo events, plus 40-40 team roping and ranch bronc riding. On the slate are bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, tie down roping, team opening, steer wrestling and bull riding.
Dances are scheduled on Friday and Saturday after the rodeo at Murray Park with entertainment by Brent Krueger.
McCloy Rodeo Company is the stock contractor. Don McGee is the announcer.
The princess coronation will be held Thursday night and the queen coronation on Friday night. A parade is set downtown on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Mutton bustin' for kids is Thursday and Friday and there is also a kids goat tying event on Friday with a team of three, boys or girls age 7-10. Calf scrambles are Friday and Saturday. Junior barrel racing is Saturday.
There is also a wild cow milking event on Saturday.
The Seiling Rodeo is part of the Kansas Pro Rodeo Association, International Professional Rodeo Association and American Cowboys Rodeo Association.
The rodeo is put on each year by the Seiling Roundup Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.