Seiling 34, Hollis 14
The Wildcats led from the start, but Hollis stayed within striking distance much of the game.
Kaden Manuel and Rush Hunt connected on a 77-yard touchdown pass on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage. Manuel’s conversion made it 8-0.
The touchdown came after the Wildcats stopped a lengthy Hollis drive to open the game.
Late in the second period, a 32-yard pass from Manuel to Newt Hutchinson set up a one-yard Manuel run. The conversion made it 16-0.
Hollis struck right back as Blake Whisennant went 75 yards for a score with 41 seconds left in the half. The conversion trimmed the Wildcat lead to 16-8 at the break.
In the third period, Yvoni Duarte went 15 yards to score as Seiling extended its lead to 24-8.
Hollis again answered as Cooper Bennett scored on an 8-yard run. The conversion failed and it was 24-14.
Hollis threatened again in the fourth period but was turned away and Seiling added a late score on Manuel’s 33-yard run and conversion for the final.
This was the first time Seiling had played into the fourth quarter since a loss to Oklahoma Bible Academy early in the year.
Laverne 22, Covington-Douglas 0
Defending champion Laverne overcame four turnovers to advance.
The Tigers faced a rugged challenge from the Wildcats, who controlled the ball most of the game but couldn’t finish drives as the Laverne defense came up with big stops.
Laverne’s defense set up the first score as Victor Enriquez picked off a pass on the third play of the game and Felix Teal scored from nine yards out. Teal added the conversion for an 8-0 lead a minute into the game.
That was all the scoring until just before halftime when Teal scored on a two-yard run. The conversion failed.
After a Laverne stop deep in its own territory, Teal broke free for a 90-yard touchdown run in the third period. The conversion made it 22-0 and that was the final.
Teal finished with 174 yards on 16 carries and Wyatt Tillery had 118 yards on nine attempts for the Tigers.
Laverne had two interceptions and lost two fumbles in the game.
Covington-Douglas was led by Ford Smith with 79 yards rushing and another 120 passing.
In other area games, Waynoka advanced to the Class C semifinals with a 64-14 win over Thackerville but in Class A, the Mooreland Bearcats dropped a 19-18 heartbreaker at Crescent.
Fairview and Hooker did advance in Class A.
In 4A, Elk City moved into the semifinals but Clinton lost a triple overtime game at Poteau. Guthrie in 5A was eliminated by Grove.
