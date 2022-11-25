NEWCASTLE - Seiling forced five turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns in a 46-0 rout of Wetukma in the Class C football quarterfinals Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats took a 16-0 lead on a pass interception return for a score, and a fumble return for a score just three minutes into the game.
A fake punt by Wetumka failed and gave the Wildcats a short field for another score to make it 24-0. Another interception return for a touchdown made it 30-0 after one quarter.
The Wildcats added two more touchdown in the second period to end the game at halftime.
Seiling, 12-1, will face Oklahoma Bible Academy in the semifinal. OBA blasted Dewar 46-0 in its quarterfinal game.
