Woodward Public Schools sent out surveys a few weeks ago to both staff and parents as officials continue to develop plans for the possible reopening of schools in August. As the pandemic continues to rage on, those plans are subject to change, but the district wanted to see how the staff and parents felt about returning to school.
“For what it’s worth, these surveys are now a couple of weeks old,” said Superintendent Kyle Reynolds. “Though the COVID-19 numbers in Woodward County haven’t changed drastically, our statewide numbers have, so we think attitudes and opinions may continue to shift.”
WPS is formulating a plan of action for when students return to school and what safety precautions they will need to take.
“That being said, we will maintain our focus on what is best for Woodward based on the conditions that we have here,” Reynolds said. “We in Northwest Oklahoma have been very fortunate so far, and we have every intention of keeping things that way. Our focus will be on the safety of our students, preserving the continuity of the essential functions of the school and academic growth.”
Based on the survey results, most parents and staff are comfortable with the return to in-person instruction with minimal or no concerns. Only about 38 percent of staff are comfortable but have some concerns.
The surveys asked parents and staff what safety measures would make them more comfortable with returning to school. The top choices for both the parents and staff were to clean and sanitize work spaces and classrooms daily, followed by providing easy access to cleaning/sanitizing supplies. About 50 percent of parents would prefer symptom checks required for every student and staff member before entering the school. About 46 percent of staff would prefer symptom checks for students but only about 38 percent prefer symptom checks for employees.
About 97 percent of staff intend to return in the fall if school resumes but around 2 percent remain uncertain.
The majority of parents, 50 percent, said they would not be more comfortable is staff were required to wear masks, and 58 percent were not more comfortable if students were required to wear masks. About 40 percent of staff say they are willing to wear a mask sometimes. Nearly 50 percent of staff say they would not be more comfortable if staff were required to wear masks. The same number of staff say they would not be more comfortable if students were required to wear masks either.
About 78 percent of parents intend to send their kids to school this fall should schools reopen. Of the 22 percent of parents that marked no, uncertain, or would likely request other accommodation for health reasons, 50 percent would prefer a hybrid model of learning that would allow students to participate in both in-person and remote online learning.
The biggest concerns for parents upon returning to school is the proper disinfection of classrooms and other gathering places, followed by public health regulations not being followed and availability of disinfecting materials or PPE.
For over 80 percent of staff members the biggest safety concern is parents sending kids to school sick. About 40 percent are also concerned about proper disinfection of classrooms and work spaces.
“We will present our current draft of our WPS Back to School 2020 plan at the regular Board of Education meeting this coming Monday, and we will continue to dialogue with our stakeholders and medical experts to make sure we have a successful start to our school year,” Reynolds said.
The Woodward Board of Education meeting will take place Monday at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building.
