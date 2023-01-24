Due to water damage to the school administration building that occurred during the Christmas holiday, a good number of the Woodward School District administrators who work out of the building will be in a new location.
The majority of the offices will be located at 1603 34th St., Suite 5.
Administrators and staff in the new location include Kyle Reynolds, superintendent; Jerry Burch, deputy superintendent; Sue Laird, superintendent’s secretary and board clerk; Lesa Tune, treasurer; Teresa Moore, accounts payable; Bana Bogdahn, director of federal programs and SPED and Cathy Phillips, payroll.
Reynolds said the move is a temporary one.
“We hope less than six months for crews to accomplish the lead paint mitigation, code upgrades and repairs,” he said. “When you lose occupancy of a facility or have renovations that are of a certain percentage of the value of the building, you are required to meet certain code requirements.
“We are currently talking to code enforcement folks and insurance to determine what we will be required to do and how much our policy will fund.”
In addition to the administration building, the bulk of the water damage over the holidays was to the high school auditorium. There was also damage to the visitor’s locker room and concessions at the football stadium.
