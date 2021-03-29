Enrollment has started for the 2021-2022 school year in the Woodward School District.
Parents are asked to access the Parent Portal (Infinite Campus) to update their address, demographics and family information. When you enter the portal select "more" to put in the information.
Parents can also use the portal to pre-enroll any students in the family who will be new to Woodward Public Schools for the upcoming school year.
If your children are not going to attend Woodward Public Schools next year, notify your school secretary.
Also, if your family and children will be new to the district in 2021-2022, you can enroll them on the school website, www.woodwardps.net.
Some other tips:
• It is better to use a computer than your phone
• Make sure you are on the correct school year, 2021-2022
• You need to have a state birth certificate. If you don't have one for your child, you can order one at https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/health/health2/documents/18008vr-vr-birth-application-eng-eform.pdf
• Make sure shot records are up to date.
You can also contact your school directly with any questions.
