Woodward Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Reynolds on Tuesday released the schools' internal investigation report from Monday's bus-train collision at 22nd and Madison.
According to the report, the school's investigative team, with the assistance of local law enforcement, determined there was a mechanical failure with the bus.
The report from the school says:
"While the bus was stopped at the train intersection, a call went out over the Transportation Department radios that a student may have gotten on the wrong bus. While waiting for the train to clear the intersection, the driver engaged the parking brake to check her bus for the student.
"The bus rolled into the intersection approximately midway through the length of the train. The driver immediately disengaged the emergency brake and reversed the bus away from the train.
"After the train cleared the intersection, the driver was able to move the bus to a safe location. The driver then immediately contacted the authorities and her supervisor."
According to the report of the 12 students on the bus, two were evaluated by EMS and all 12 refused transport and were released to their parents. One of the two students seen by EMS was later taken to AllianceHealth Woodward by his parents and treated for symptoms related to a neck sprain.
The report provided by Reynolds noted, "This incident was very traumatic for our students, staff and community, and Woodward Public Schools is currently reviewing and evaluating all transportation safety protocols to make any necessary adjustments to procedures."
According to Lt. Dan Mathews, the Woodward Police Department has no recent updates and is still investigating at this time.
The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday.
In addition to police, Woodward fire and EMS responded to the scene.
The 22nd Street railroad crossing was closed for a time on Monday until the railroad could make repairs.
