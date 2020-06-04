Woodward Public Schools continues to hand out meals for students but with a new schedule through the end of July.
According to WPS Social Worker Kim Williams, the number of students picking up lunches has decreased and the new scheduled will allow cafeteria staff a break on Fridays since they are working through the entire summer.
Meals will be available for pick-up Monday through Thursday at the following locations and times:
Cedar Heights – 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Southwood Apartments – 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Madison Park – 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Woodridge Apartments – 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Middle School – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
High School – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Horace Mann – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Highland Park – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Westview Village Apartments (Tara Apartments) – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
While June is currently full, volunteers are still needed for the month of July, according to Williams.
For more information, contact Kim Williams at kwilliams@woodwardps.net.
