Icy weather on Monday morning has led to the closing of several schools throughout the area, including Woodward Public Schools.
Other closings include Buffalo, Fargo-Gage, Freedom, Fort Supply, Laverne, Mooreland, Seiling, Sharon-Mutual, Taloga and Vici along with High Plains Technology Center and the Woodward Christian Academy. Fairview, Waynoka and Canton went to virtual learning on Monday. Other cancellations are possible.
The Woodward County Courthouse is also closed on Monday.
Roads in the area were considered slick on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Freezing fog and mist continued across the area early on Monday and was expected to continue for at least part of the day. Salt and sand operations are underway in several panhandle and northwestern counties.
The area is under a winter weather advisory until noon on Monday.
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing all week.
