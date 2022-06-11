Woodward Board of Education is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 10th and Main.
A lengthy consent agenda includes:
- May 2022 Financial Reports
- Budget revisions for Fiscal Year 2021-2022
- 2022-2023 Transportation between WPS and HPTC
- District Holiday schedule for 2022-2023
- 2022-2023 contract between WPS and The Center for Education Law, Inc.
- The Memorandum of Understanding between HPTC and Woodward schools Middle School Technical Applications Project for 2022-2023.
- Algebra II and contextual science credit for Anatomy and Physiology through HPTC’s Health Careers certification program, “Credit Recovery Classes” using visual software NovaNet and Odyssey Ware and the CORE Match Credit for 2022-2023.
- Hearing Impairment Service Agreement between Johnna C. Morris Au.D. and WPS for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Sign Language Resource Services, Inc. (SLRS) service agreement for parent interpreter.
- Service Agreement with New View Oklahoma and WPS 2022-2023.
- 2022-2023 procurement plan for the Child Nutrition Program.
- Agreement for Education Services at Northwest Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center for 2022-2023.
- Sanitation service with Harper Sanitation for 2022-2023.
- Hawkins Certified Teacher Recruitment Stipends for June 2022.
- Certificate of Compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) to be conducted in fiscal year 2022-2023.
- Addendum to Agreement for services between TEAM Clinic Management Partners, LLC and WPS.
- Revision to 2021-2022 Academic Extra Duty stipends-Appendix B.
- Renewal of BKC Lease Agreement at Oak Park.
Action topics are the consideration and vote to approve or disapprove resolution for Schools and Libraries Universal Services (E-rate) for 2022-2023. Also board members will consider and vote to approve or disapprove the recommendation to purchase a used child Nnutrition delivery vehicle.
Items of discussion in the executive session include: June District Personnel Report, athletic director position and quarterly performance evaluation of Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
Any votes will be taken in open session.
Board members will also hear various reports.
